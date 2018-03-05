COUPLES
He's Real!

Kenya Moore & Husband Marc Daly Tell All About Their Marriage

March 5, 2018 9:42AM

The two wed last year in St. Lucia.

Their marriage is not a sham! Kenya Moore has been dealing with rumors since meeting her husband that their marriage was all for show, but they proved over the weekend that that is far from the case. The two walked their first red carpet together (and wowed!) while at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars Party, and they even gave their first joint interview.

Kenya Moore & Husband Marc Daly Tell All About Their Marriage

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Marc described how he knew Kenya was meant to be his wife. “How could I not know?” he asked. “Great heart, great person, love at first sight.” Goals!
Fans questioned their marriage because after a rocky relationship with ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan, Kenya kept her new relationship so tightly under wraps that nobody knew anything about it until after they were already married in a surprise ceremony last year!
Kenya married her businessman beau in St. Lucia, and for those who think their love isn’t real, Marc told ET, “Honestly, I just laugh at it. I know I’m real, she knows I’m real and that’s all that matters.”
Kenya added, “When you finally are at peace with yourself and you find someone who centers you and who loves you unconditionally and they just bring out the best in you, you want to be a better person for them."
"And I feel like I want to be a better person for not only myself but for my husband. I think we bring out the best in each other.”

