He's Real!
Kenya Moore & Husband Marc Daly Tell All About Their Marriage
The two wed last year in St. Lucia.
Their marriage is not a sham! Kenya Moore has been dealing with rumors since meeting her husband that their marriage was all for show, but they proved over the weekend that that is far from the case. The two walked their first red carpet together (and wowed!) while at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars Party, and they even gave their first joint interview.
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!