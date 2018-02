Mark Vincent Kaplan sent a letter to Britney’s legal team, explaining why the former back-up dancer should get more than the $20,000 in child support he is currently allotted each month, Kevin’s lawyersent a letter to Britney’s legal team, explaining why the former back-up dancer should get more than the $20,000 in child support he is currently allotted each month, Us Weekly reported.

Britney’s Las Vegas show, Britney: Piece of Me, has grossed more than $137 million. The success of the residency shows how far Britney has come since her mental breakdown in 2008, during which she lost sole custody of her sons and was placed under the care of her father Jamie in a conservatorship that is still in place.

According to a source, Kevin feels he deserves increased child support to “recognize the sacrifices he has made because he has gone above and beyond what most people would do in this situation.”

“Kevin has always been supportive of Britney’s recovery and has always recognized what a great mother she has been,” the source told Us.

Due to the conservatorship, Britney will not be involved “with any of the legal discussions regarding the increase request,” the insider explained. “She will let her dad, Jamie, and the lawyers hash it out. However, Jamie isn’t just going to fork over what he would consider an outrageous demand.”