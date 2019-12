Photo credit: Shutterstock

“In that hospital room was me, my wife, my kids, my brother, and my closest friends,” the Night School star continued. “My kids didn’t want to go to school. They stayed with me… they slept with me day in, day out. My wife was on rotation with my brother, her mom came in, my mother-in-law was there. And you go, ‘Wow. This is love. This is what real love and life is.'”