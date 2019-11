Photo credit: Shutterstock

Kevin recalled getting a suppository in the hospital, which helped him use the bathroom. "I'm like, 'F**k man, this is so bad.’ My wife's [] in the room. This is just a bad feeling all around," he said before adding that the suppository worked the next day. "My stomach felt like they lit dynamite and threw it in my f**king stomach and ran. All I could do was call 'Niko...' I said, 'Babe, it's happening!' She said, 'What?' I said, 'Everything!'"