Kevin added, “After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. I'm thankful for my family, my friends. I'm thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me. Because you stood by me, my fans. I'm thankful for all of your love and support."







What do you Kevin getting behind the wheel after his near-fatal accident? Sound off in the comments below!