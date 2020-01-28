Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, know how to have a good time! On Monday night, January 27, the two were spotted leaving Peppermint Night Club in West Hollywood, California.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, know how to have a good time! On Monday night, January 27, the two were spotted leaving Peppermint Night Club in West Hollywood, California.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!