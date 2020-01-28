Photo credit: MEGA

In the end, Eniko decided to work through her marriage with Kevin. She confessed that she wasn’t ready to give up on her family. "I wasn't ready at the time to just give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot. It was a lot for me, but we've been through it, we've gone through it, we passed it and he's a better man now because of it," she explained.