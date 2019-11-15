On September 1, Kevin Hart and his friends Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman were involved in a near-fatal crash. For the first time ever, Kevin’s friends spoke out about the accident and revealed the extent of their injuries.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
On September 1, Kevin Hart and his friends Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman were involved in a near-fatal crash. For the first time ever, Kevin’s friends spoke out about the accident and revealed the extent of their injuries.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!