Photo credit: Rebecca Broxterman Instagram

The celebrity trainer revealed that Jared, 28, underwent major back surgery. As for Rebecca, she was recorded limping on crutches in a video. “Jared is well on the road to recovery,” she explained. “We are doing physical therapy together a few times a week! Our relationship is stronger than ever and we have so much to be thankful for! Life can take you in many different directions and we are just so happy to be here for it all!”