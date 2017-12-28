Is He Okay?
Kevin Hart Has A 'Mini Breakdown' On Instagram Following His Cheating Scandal
The comedian shared his struggles with followers in a video.
Kevin Hart experienced a “mini breakdown” on social media while commenting on daddy duty. The comedian, who was criticized this month after saying that changing diapers is wife’s job, clearly is not the biggest fan of the task, but handled it and shared the details in a hilarious Instagram video.
