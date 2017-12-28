NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Is He Okay?

Kevin Hart Has A 'Mini Breakdown' On Instagram Following His Cheating Scandal

December 28, 2017 16:36PM

The comedian shared his struggles with followers in a video.

Kevin Hart experienced a “mini breakdown” on social media while commenting on daddy duty. The comedian, who was criticized this month after saying that changing diapers is wife’s job, clearly is not the biggest fan of the task, but handled it and shared the details in a hilarious Instagram video.

Kevin Hart Has A 'Mini Breakdown' On Instagram Following His Cheating Scandal

Back to intro
1/6
And he changed diapers! In the story, Kevin said, “I had it under control in the beginning, I really did, but then the baby started crying, so I went up and I grabbed the baby.  I fed the baby, changed the baby’s diaper … then out of nowhere, the dogs started barking. Came to find out my dogs not outside. Not really sure how — my big Doberman opened the g*******d door.”
He continued, “I had to put the baby down in the crib so I could go get the dogs. Soon as I put the baby down, the baby started crying. I somehow hit my foot on the rocking chair, twist my ankle. Ouch. Now I’m going outside to get the dogs, but I still got the baby stuff hooked up to the end of the chair, so I knock all that s— over — Diaper Genie, everything."
“I say f*** it. S*** got real. I go grab the dogs, get the dogs inside, the baby’s crying still … gotta go grab the baby," Kevin went on to say.

 
"At the same time I grab the baby, I go inside the room and knock the VR (virtual reality) set right off my damn kids’ heads. They said, ‘What’d we do?’ I said, ‘Nothing, man. Dad just had a mini breakdown. Y’all turn the volume down on that s*** so you can hear me next time I call you.”
As reported, Kevin went on a Twitter rant after being criticized for saying during an interview that he does not change newborn son Kenzo's diaper, adding that it's a job for is wife, which many fans did not find amusing.
He later said he was just joking, and apparently he does change the diapers, as he shared in the video! What are your thoughts on Kevin's mini meltdown? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING