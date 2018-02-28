Kevin Smith Tears Up While Reflecting On His Near-Fatal Heart Attack

Recording live still from his room at Glendale Adventist Hospital in California, the Clerks director began the video giving his followers a rather casual play-by-play of what happened, even cracking a joke at the end: “Here's me, in the Emergency Room, dying. Literally dying, and this was my biggest concern: a guy comes in and goes, 'I have to shave your groin.” I said, “For what?' He goes, 'They go up through your groin to get into your heart.' My biggest fear in life: Death, No. 1. No. 2: People seeing my d**k.”

He got serious as he reflected on the fact that despite the lifestyle changes he’s made (dropping 90 pounds, for instance), he was still unable to avoid the heart attack. “I went through lifestyle changes, and some s**t don't matter," he said. "Some s**t you just can't beat, because it's genetic."

He was also really moved by the outpouring of love he received from fans and friends on social media: “I remember reading kind things from people who normally don't say kind things about me or my career, and I was like, 'This is what it's going to be like when I die one day, hopefully. People will say nice things.’"

He specifically shouted out Chris Pratt, who he said was “one of my favorite actors on the planet.” Chris had tweeted that he was “praying my a** off for you.”

The Chasing Amy star then got emotional as he talked about his family and how close he was to losing them: “I thought about my parents and how they raised me, and my brother and my sister, and my friends, and my wife and my kid, and this weird wonderful career that I’ve had for so long, and I was like, content."

He concluded, "It was weird. I don't know how to say it. I didn't want to die, don't get me wrong. But what a ride it's been. What an incredible f**king ride it's been."