On Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe and Kim spoke about it, with Khloe telling her sister, "I'm going to eat it in pills."

Kim then said, "My placenta was like double the size, it was really oddly big, so she gave me two jars."

Another sister whom has always discussed her love for placenta pills is Kourtney, who actually pretend fed her family placenta alongside Kim back in 2013. But she was quite deceptive and told the family at the time that it was simply beef brisket.

Meanwhile, Khloe has yet to find out the sex of her baby, and it is going to be revealed on the season finale of the family's show!