She confessed that while coparenting with the Cleveland Cavaliers star hasn't been without its hurdles, she is focused on making sure that True has a good relationship with her father . "It's hard, it's not easy for me. It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.' But, he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. And I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that," she admitted.