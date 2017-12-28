BABIES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Size Matters

Khloe Kardashian Sets The Record Straight About Her Small Baby Bump

December 28, 2017 11:32AM

The reality TV star is six months pregnant with her first child.

After taking nearly her entire pregnancy to confirm that she does in fact have a baby on the way, Khloe Kardashian has been more candid than ever about her impending motherhood on social media. But not everyone has been a fan of what she’s revealed so far. Click through to find out more about her latest heated Twitter debate!

Khloe Kardashian Sets The Record Straight About Her Small Baby Bump

Back to intro
1/6
It’s been just a week since the 33-year-old reality TV star has shared her baby news, and already critics have challenged her about her pregnancy lifestyle on social media.
On December 26, Khloe struck back at haters who implied she was exercising too much while pregnant, writing “For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended.” She followed that with a link to a Fit Pregnancy article titled, “33 Reasons to Exercise Now.”
That very same morning she had to defend herself once again after revealing she was 6 months along. A Twitter user shot back at the reveal, writing, “Omg you are so small!!!!”
Khloe, whose baby daddy is Tristan Thompson, struck back writing, “In the mornings my tummy seems smaller and later in the evening it pops out more. So I think.”
Though many have questioned Khloe's size, many of her followers were nothing but congratulatory. One even shared her own experience with a small bump, “My bump didn’t look “obvious” until well into the 6th month maybe even early 7. The BOOM! It’s all so beautiful .”
What do you think about Khloe’s response about the size of her baby bump? Sound off in the comment section! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in BABIES

Exclusive
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Cast Member Prince Tells All About Drama With Liz Cifuentes
REALITY TV
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS