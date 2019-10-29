Photo credit: Getty

“I have really amazing models [for] the type of mother I want to be, but I also know that I need to mother my baby the way my baby requires to be mothered,” the reality star shared. “A lot of my disciplines and morals and values, that just comes from my mother, the way I was raised, and those are the things that I plan on implementing … but I definitely want to build the kind of mother that I am based around the child that I have,” she said.



What do you think about Khloé Kardashian’s new hair color? Sound off in the comments below!