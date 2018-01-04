BABIES
Khloe Kardashian Reveals A Baby Name & It Doesn't Begin With A 'K'!

January 4, 2018 9:35AM

The reality star shared the exciting news as she is expecting her first child.

Khloe Kardashian is six months along in her pregnancy, and while she admits she does not yet know the gender of her first child, she does know one major aspect already! The reality star revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that she has a baby name, and even disclosed what it is to her and the audience while on Ellen’s talk show. This is the first time Khloe has spoken candidly about the pregnancy during an interview since sharing the exciting news on Instagram last month.

And the baby name is none other than Tristan Thompson Jr.! Khloe shared that if she and her NBA boyfriend have a boy, she is more than likely naming him after the athlete. How cute is that?!
“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.,” she told Ellen. And while Khloe said she doesn't know the gender, multiple sources confirmed she is indeed having a boy.
But just in case it ends up being a girl, Khloe is ready to keep her family's tradition going. She said she would go for a "K," but would also consider a "T" after the girl's dad.
And though Khloe and Tristan are taking a major life step together, she isn't ready to walk down the aisle just yet.
“We’re not in any rush for that. As you know I’ve rushed quite a few things before,” Khloe said,  referring to her quick engagement to ex-husband Lamar Odom. “Right now, I’m so loving the place I’m in and very happy with how things are going. We talk about it for sure. What’s meant to be will be.”
