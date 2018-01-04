OMG
Khloe Kardashian Reveals A Baby Name & It Doesn't Begin With A 'K'!
The reality star shared the exciting news as she is expecting her first child.
Khloe Kardashian is six months along in her pregnancy, and while she admits she does not yet know the gender of her first child, she does know one major aspect already! The reality star revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that she has a baby name, and even disclosed what it is to her and the audience while on Ellen’s talk show. This is the first time Khloe has spoken candidly about the pregnancy during an interview since sharing the exciting news on Instagram last month.
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!