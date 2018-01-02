BABIES
Never Looked Better

Khloe Kardashian Shares Stunning Pic Of Her ‘Officially Six Months’ Baby Bump!

January 2, 2018 16:36PM

The E! star showed off her gorgeous New Years Eve pregnancy style.

Khloe Kardashian has officially reached the sixth month of her pregnancy! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a stunning pic commemorating the milestone on Instagram. Even though she’s six months along, Khloe’s entire pregnancy look is seriously #goals. Even her boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson recently couldn’t keep his praise to himself and told Khloe she was “a fine six months” in a Snapchat video. Click through to see Khloe’s latest baby bump pic!

Khloe Kardashian Shares Stunning Pic Of Her ‘Officially Six Months’ Baby Bump!

Khloe shared this pic of her in a skintight black dress and fur coat as she cradled her baby bump with her right hand.
The pic appeared to be taken on New Year’s Eve, when she posted this pic of her kissing Tristan during their new year’s celebrations.
Next, Khloe posted this adorable photo of her and Tristan kissing as he placed a hand on her pregnant belly. “Mom and Dad,” she captioned the photo.
Khloe and Tristan didn’t confirm their long-suspected pregnancy news until just days before Christmas. “I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately,” she wrote beneath her pregnancy announcement on Instagram.
“I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!” she said at the time. She shared another baby bump pic on Christmas, when she wowed in this sparkling silver jumpsuit!
What do you think of Khloe's pregnancy style?

