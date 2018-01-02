Never Looked Better
Khloe Kardashian Shares Stunning Pic Of Her ‘Officially Six Months’ Baby Bump!
The E! star showed off her gorgeous New Years Eve pregnancy style.
Khloe Kardashian has officially reached the sixth month of her pregnancy! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a stunning pic commemorating the milestone on Instagram. Even though she’s six months along, Khloe’s entire pregnancy look is seriously #goals. Even her boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson recently couldn’t keep his praise to himself and told Khloe she was “a fine six months” in a Snapchat video. Click through to see Khloe’s latest baby bump pic!
