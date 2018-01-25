Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Bodysuit Body & Admits She Really Misses Her Slim Figure

Sharing this sexy photo of herself in a bodysuit and thigh high boots, Khloe captioned the photo, "@goodamerican BODYSUIT 📸 body, I miss you. 😖"

Overall though, Khloe hasn't gained too much weight, and that is likely due to her constant workouts. She has documented a number of her gym sessions, which she often does with Tristan Thompson and Kourtney.

Still, many fans expressed their disappointment over Khloe's caption. One user, @stacaravannen commented, "Why do you miss your body?? You’re going to be a mommy!! It’s only 9 months. And your workouts after will give you your body back. Please embrace your body as it is now." @georgiaflex2017 said, "The only time I have felt beautiful was when I was pregnant. . You will be back in that shape and bodysuit in no time..."

Khloe, 33, has been quite vocal about wanting to get her figure back, and recently said on her website, "I'm more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I'm going to work off every pound. I'm actually really excited to get my body back. I can't wait!"



