Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Bodysuit Body & Admits She Really Misses Her Slim Figure

January 25, 2018 11:25AM

The 33-year-old is desperate to lose the weight already!

Khloe Kardashian hasn’t stopped gushing about her pregnancy since making the announcement on Instagram nearly a month ago, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t dealing with body woes. The reality star famously lost a drastic amount of weight after breaking up from Lamar Odom, and of course, now that she’s expecting a baby in several months, her body is going through physical changes. And she’s missing that revenge body she worked so hard on attaining.

Sharing this sexy photo of herself in a bodysuit and thigh high boots, Khloe captioned the photo, "@goodamerican BODYSUIT 📸 body, I miss you. 😖"
Overall though, Khloe hasn't gained too much weight, and that is likely due to her constant workouts. She has documented a number of her gym sessions, which she often does with Tristan Thompson and Kourtney.
Still, many fans expressed their disappointment over Khloe's caption. One user, @stacaravannen commented, "Why do you miss your body?? You’re going to be a mommy!! It’s only 9 months. And your workouts after will give you your body back. Please embrace your body as it is now." @georgiaflex2017 said, "The only time I have felt beautiful was when I was pregnant. . You will be back in that shape and bodysuit in no time..."
Khloe, 33, has been quite vocal about wanting to get her figure back, and recently said on her website, "I'm more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I'm going to work off every pound. I'm actually really excited to get my body back. I can't wait!"

 
As reported, Khloe is over six months pregnant, and expecting her first child with her NBA boyfriend. This will be Tristan's second, as he has a son with his ex-girlfriend, Jordy Craig.
