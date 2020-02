Photo credit: INSTARImages

Khloé’s adorable post came after she received backlash for her partnership with Febreze . “I've used @Febreze Fabric on my bed for years. Try it out and let me know what you think? #FebrezePartner forever!” Khloé wrote alongside a sexy snap of her posing in bed with Febreze in her hand. In the comments section, fans accused Khloé of promoting products solely for money. “When the money dries up. What company can I use to get more money without having to do anything and only look seductive?” one fan wrote underneath the photo. Another fan accused Khloé of promoting a product that allegedly isn’t safe. “Except that Febreze is extremely toxic,” another added.