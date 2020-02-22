"I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative. I am allowed to forgive. Forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness. I am allowed to forgive people but still not accept their behaviors. I'm also allowed to protect my space. I am allowed to choose who I want in my life and who I do not. I'm also allowed to wish people well and sincerely mean it. Doesn't mean I have to be their best friend. I want nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has even been in my life. Regardless of what they have done or not done to me. I want people to be kinder in this world. We are all here to live and experience life. Therefore we may make mistakes along the way and if we are lucky we will grow from every mistake we make. If we are blessed enough, we get to grow to be incredibly kind and beautiful people. I wish that for everybody in the world. I want peace and happiness for ALL! I've given it to God. I have been working on me from the inside out. I crave peace and happiness in this new year and forever after," she wrote.