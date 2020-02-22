trending in BABIES
- Inside Pregnant Jenna Dewan’s Whimsical Nursery – ‘It’s Amazing’
- Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Refuses To Take Off Her Giant Hoop Earrings
- ‘Sex And The City’ Star Chris Noth Welcomes His Second Baby At Age 65
- Kylie Jenner Slammed For Letting Daughter Stormi Wear Giant Hoop Earrings
- Ashley Graham Shows Post-Baby Stretch Marks In Nude Selfie
Tristan Thompson shared an adorable video of himself having a dance-off with his and Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True to Instagram on Friday, February 21. The Cleveland Cavaliers star and the toddler boogied down to the Trolls soundtrack, and she did a pretty impressive job mimicking the NBA star’s moves.
View this post on Instagram
Dancing with my Princess Tutu 👑 ❤️
A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on
View this post on Instagram
Tonight’s going to be a special night #amarithompsonfund 💜
A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
It’s Mothers Day!!! Happy Mother’s Day 💕💕
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Tristan Thompson
- True Thompson
Sound off in the comments below!