Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson made quite the entrance at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party extravaganza. The Revenge Body star and the 20-month-old turned head when they twinned in glittery gold dresses.
most wonderful time of the year ✨ thank you @ralphandrusso for the custom dresses.
- Tagged:
- Khloe Kardashian
- Tristan Thompson
