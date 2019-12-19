"I'm seeing a lot of commentary about last week's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As much as I hate speaking on all of this because I'm sure everybody is so over it, as am I, but I'm frustrated that people try to create something that's not really there. I don't hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I'm allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don't. Personally, I don't want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end," she wrote.



What are your thoughts on Khloe drunk dialing Tristan? Sound off in the comments below!