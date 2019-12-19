trending in COUPLES
- Channing Tatum And Jessie J Break Up After One Year Together
- Did Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Have Sex In Kris Jenner’s Bed?
- Hot Take? Kate Beckinsale Doesn't Think Married Couples Should Live Together
- Angelina Spotted Hanging Out With 'BIP' Star Christian Estrada 1 Month After Wedding
- J.R. Smith & 'The Flash' Star Candice Patton's Alleged Cheating Scandal Explained
Khloe Kardashian seems to be missing ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson months after their split. An insider recently dished that the Good American CEO has drunk dialed her baby daddy on more than one occasion.
View this post on Instagram
The Armenian Coat Of Arms around my neck 🙏🏽🇦🇲
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
We are LIVE!!!!! KKWFragrance.com
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko ❤️
A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours.
A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Khloe Kardashian
- Tristan Thompson
Sound off in the comments below!