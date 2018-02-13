NEWS
EXCLUSIVE

Kim Kardashian's 24-Inch Waist Is Totally Photoshopped, Expert Claims!

February 13, 2018 11:28AM

'Nobody has a irregularly rectangular shaped belly button.'

Just yesterday mother of three Kim Kardashian boasted about her new 24-inch waistline to her stunned group of book club friends, including sister Kourtney, Chrissy Teigen and Kardashian family BFF and hairdresser Jen Atkin. But a source has revealed that her whittled waist is completely fake! Click through for all the details.

Kim Kardashian's 24-Inch Waist Is Totally Photoshopped, Expert Claims!

The 37-year-old was quick to upload her latest nearly nude selfie on Instagram today after recently gushing to her book club, which includes sister Kourtney, Chrissy Teigen, and Kardashian family BFF and hairdresser Jen Atkin, that she had whittled her waistline down to 24 inches.
But according to celeb photographer and photoshop expert Alan Barry, it's not even real! "Nobody has a irregularly rectangular shaped belly button," he claimed.
The source continued, "There appears to be a botched attempt to either remove it or minimize it. The real question is why would anyone do that."
"It does appear very apparent that her left upper thigh has been edited. There are significant editing artifacts that are fairly easily detectable."
The reality TV star's earlier Instagram photos have been considered body goals by many of her followers, so this revelation will certainly drop jaws. "Again, the question is, why would she do that," concluded the source.
