On Tuesday, December 3, the Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2020 Fashion Show took place in Miami, Florida. In honor of the event, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and more arrived in their best outfits for an unforgettable evening!
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
On Tuesday, December 3, the Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2020 Fashion Show took place in Miami, Florida. In honor of the event, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and more arrived in their best outfits for an unforgettable evening!
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!