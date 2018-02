Lil’ Kim. Kim of course spoke about the change with fans, and said on her website, “Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink." For the 1999-themed CR Fashion Book Issue 11 shoot, she rocked pink wigs as she channeled icons such as

For the past few months, Kim has been a platinum blonde, and then platinum grey, which also was shocking since she normally is a brunette.

“Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it,” she wrote. “Since my hair is blond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!” Kim explained about the new look.

Kanye West think?!" Kanye loves it. He thinks it’s fun to mix things up.” She also spoke about So what doesthink?!" Kanye loves it. He thinks it’s fun to mix things up.” She also spoke about North's reaction to the new do.

“North absolutely loves it,” Kim shared. “She was so excited when she woke up to see I had pink hair."