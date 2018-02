Kim posted this video to Twitter of her showing off her new pink hair! “Hey guys, do you like my new pink hair?” she asked.

She then shared this playful pic of herself sticking her tongue out, clearly happy with her new look.

When a fan wondered if the pink ‘do could be a wig, Kim replied, “I really don’t do wigs. It’s real.”

The new hairstyle came one day after Kim tweeted, “I can’t even tell you how over my blonde hair I am!!” The mom of three had only been blonde six months!

Kanye West helped her with her new look. "I always ask his opinion on everything and he always helps me put together my looks," she told People mag once.