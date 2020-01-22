Kim Kardashian is opening up about the inspiration behind her daughter North’s name. In a video uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday, January 21, the KKW Beauty founder, 39, revealed that Jay Leno played a major role in naming her 6-year-old.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kim Kardashian is opening up about the inspiration behind her daughter North’s name. In a video uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday, January 21, the KKW Beauty founder, 39, revealed that Jay Leno played a major role in naming her 6-year-old.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!