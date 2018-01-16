Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby #3! What’s Her Name?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate has given birth to a baby girl! The couple welcomed their third child and second daughter on Monday at 12:47am, revealing via Kim’s website that she weighed 7lbs and 6oz. However, the couple didn’t share their daughter’s name! Still, Kim has been dropping hints for months about what baby number three will be called. Click through for the most likely baby names for Kim and Kanye’s third child!