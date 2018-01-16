BABIES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

kim Kardashian kanye west baby name pp View Gallery
North, Saint, & ...?

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby #3! What’s Her Name?

January 16, 2018 12:50PM

The couple’s surrogate gave birth to a girl on Monday.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate has given birth to a baby girl! The couple welcomed their third child and second daughter on Monday at 12:47am, revealing via Kim’s website that she weighed 7lbs and 6oz. However, the couple didn’t share their daughter’s name! Still, Kim has been dropping hints for months about what baby number three will be called. Click through for the most likely baby names for Kim and Kanye’s third child!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby #3! What’s Her Name?

Back to intro
1/6
While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in November, Kim revealed that she likes her kids’ names to be “short, easy to spell, one syllable.” “That's kind of my vibe,” said the mom of North and Saint.
Although Ellen suggested names like “Lip-Kit” and “Pop,” Kim admitted that one suggestion, “Star,” was a near option!
“My daughter picks that name all the time,” Kim revealed, adding that North even named her baby sister’s toy llama “Star.” “She names everything Star West. I’m not vibing on it,” Kim confessed.
Another insider told OK! exclusively that Kim is fighting over the name “Love” with her sister Kylie Jenner, who is reportedly expecting a girl this winter.
As for Kanye, he is a fan of the name “South,” but Kim won’t have it! “Kim said no because she thinks it’s a cheap airline and bad for their brand,” the insider said.
What do you think Kim and Kanye have named their daughter? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in BABIES

Exclusive
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS