The two-year-old is currently recovering after being released on Saturday, several days after being photographed alongside his parents and sister North for a holiday photograph..

According to reports, he was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles, and Kanye and Kim both were there with him while he was hospitalized.

As previously reported, Kim and Kanye are expecting their third child via a surrogate, and it's a girl! Kim told Ellen DeGeneres about North's reaction to the new baby, "She's so excited. Let's see if it lasts."

"I did explain to her, 'Okay, at four in the morning, when you come in my room, I'm going to have to be with baby sister -- I have to feed her.' We'll see how it goes," Kim continued.

And while she used a surrogate, we won't be finding out the identity of her anytime soon unfortunately. "I don't want people to find my surrogate," she said on Keeping Up With the Kardashians . "Like I don't want them to harass her. Like she doesn't know how to handle stuff like that, this isn't her world."