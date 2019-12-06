Kim Kardashian is feeling the Christmas spirit! On Thursday, December 5, the KKW Beauty founder, 39, gave fans a sneak peek at her unique Christmas decorations, and there is no red or green in sight.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kim Kardashian is feeling the Christmas spirit! On Thursday, December 5, the KKW Beauty founder, 39, gave fans a sneak peek at her unique Christmas decorations, and there is no red or green in sight.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!