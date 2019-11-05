Christmas may just be many weeks away, but the Kardashians are already thinking about this year’s holiday card. Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian stopped by The Real on November 5 and dished on their family’s plans for their Christmas card!
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Christmas may just be many weeks away, but the Kardashians are already thinking about this year’s holiday card. Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian stopped by The Real on November 5 and dished on their family’s plans for their Christmas card!
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!