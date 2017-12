Page Six. Turns out, Kim wants to cut back on social media and focus more on things that are happening in real life, according to

She revealed the news on her official website, saying “My New Year’s resolution is to be on my phone less and be more in the moment.” So what could the reasons for this potentially be, given that she has amassed hundreds of millions of followers over the years?

She blamed being robbed at gunpoint in Paris on her social media activity. That traumatizing event in late 2016 caused her to disappear from the apps for three months and she didn’t open up about the incident until she spoke about it on a highly-anticipated episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Pascal Duvier] was out with “I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out,” she said. “So I think they knew [bodyguard] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself. They had to have known we were leaving that I was there by myself,” she revealed during the episode.

Kim also has a very big year coming up, as she is expecting baby number three via surrogate with husband Kanye West . Two of her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner , are also due in 2018, so maybe this is a situation of her being in the present with the family's newborns as opposed to snapping pics on their phones?