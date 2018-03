Ray J in 2007. Of course, Kim is definitely the right person to take advice from regarding making money, as she was able to build an empire with the help of her mom Kris Jenner after the leak of her sex tape with then-boyfriend in 2007.

She's gone on to create everything from Kimojis to perfume. That on top of her family's reality show being extremely successful.

"While there's no single recipe for success, I found that sticking to these principles helped me build my businesses and achieve my dreams," Kim wrote.



"There are NO excuses for being late, not showing up or not getting your work done. Everyone has other things going on, so if you commit to something, you need to be on time and respectful," she continued.



It's also pretty important to enjoy what you do! Kim said,'If you find something you’re really passionate about, figure out a way to make that your job. You’ll work harder if your heart and soul is in your career." Duly noted!

And if you make a mistake, don't beat yourself up over it!I learn from it and move on. Don’t blame other people!' said the mother-of-three. Last but not least — take care of yourself. "By taking time for yourself, you’ll find inspiration in unexpected places and you won’t exhaust yourself. If you’re too burnt out on work, you’ll half-a** things," she said.