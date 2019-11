Photo credit: Shutterstock

Since launching her brand in September 2019, Kim has bounced ideas off of her husband. While speaking with Us Weekly , Kim said that Kanye, 42, provides valuable input. “He loves SKIMS,” Kim said of the Graduation rapper. “He’s actually had a huge input on the messaging of it, the photographers to use, model castings and messaging.” She continued, “He’s always been really involved in my brands and just anything that I personally work on. I love having that person I can bounce ideas off of.”