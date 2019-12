Photo credit: Shutterstock

“The only way to get rid of [toxemia] is to deliver the baby. At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labor — they induced me. Northwas 4 pounds. She was almost six weeks early. After I delivered, my placenta never came out, so that’s called placenta accreta. My placenta grew inside my uterus and that is what women die from in childbirth,” she revealed