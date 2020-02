Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Three years later, Kim’s husbandwent on tour with. The reality star said she was scared thatwould want to bust a move with her. "My biggest fear was during Watch the Throne that if I sit next to Beyoncé, she dances and she's up, like, you know. So, the last night of the tour, she came to dressing room and was like, 'Hey, do you want to sit together?'" Kim recalled . "Then, she wanted to go in the mosh pit and I was like, 'What do we do in the mosh pit?' She's like, 'Dance! Just let loose. Just dance!' And I was like, 'My life is over!'"