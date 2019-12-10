Kim Kardashian is defending her name! The lawyer-to-be filed a lawsuit against Alabama doctor, Charles Runels, for allegedly using her likeness and name to promote his vampire facial.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kim Kardashian is defending her name! The lawyer-to-be filed a lawsuit against Alabama doctor, Charles Runels, for allegedly using her likeness and name to promote his vampire facial.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!