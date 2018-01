Literally six days ago, Kim posted a sexy photo of herself in bed naked , but that wasn't enough for her! She rocked some unique sparkling panties for a mirror selfie, protecting her modesty with her well-placed arms.

Although Kim recently welcomed her third child, she didn't need to hit the gym afterwards, as she and Kanye West used a surrogate this time around, since she dealt with life-threatening complications with North and Saint.

And while she's been showing off her enviable shape, she has been vocal about the fact that for her, using a gestational carrier was even more difficult than being pregnant herself.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."

Still, we're sure Kim is thrilled about not having to hit the gym everyday to get her pre-baby body back!