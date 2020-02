Photo credit: MEGA

North was a huge supporter of Kim and Kanye trying for baby number four if it meant they would have a boy. “[North] said to me the other day, ‘Mom…we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone…so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house,’” Kim told People in October 2018. “She won’t even let Saint step foot in her room.”