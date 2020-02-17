View this post on Instagram

This is the house I grew up in! I stopped by yesterday to see it 💕 I’ll never forget my small town of Windsor Locks CT ❤️ My parents always kept the house in tip top shape when we lived there. I always knew when I was in that far room to the right (I daydreamed all the time of exactly where I am today🙏🏼) That I would end up on television. I wrote in my journal at 12yrs old “that I will have my own show by the time I was 30” well I started on RHOA at 29 and got my own show when I was 33! I feel so blessed and so grateful! 🙏🏼 I was bullied in school by 2 specific girls (I so bad want to say their names 😂) and I use to say to myself I’m going to be “famous” and come back and show their asses 😂 guess what they both have reached out on Facebook to me since those horrible traumatizing high school days just like I knew they would 😉 I’m thankful for those bitches because they really gave me intense motivation to get to where I am today.