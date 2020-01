She continued, "So they're riding around our neighborhood in a circle where they go all the time, and I heard a bang. And I was like, 'Kroy, what was that?' And he's like, 'I don't know.' I start losing my s**t and I said, 'Kroy I think he's over there.' There's this huge pile of rocks and so Kroy starts walking towards the rocks to see if Kane is there. I stayed behind because ever since the incident with Kash I'm just ... I immediately shut down and start panicking. All of a sudden my husband starts to run like he runs playing football times forty and I just immediately lose my s**t. I see my husband like Superman take the entire go-kart and flip it with Kane inside. Kanye was upside down."