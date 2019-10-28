trending in STYLE
Halloween is just around the corner and Kim Zolciak‘s daughter Ariana is getting into the spirit! The 18-year-old took a page out of her mother’s book and wore the Don’t Be Tardy star’s old Playboy bunny costume for the scary holiday. Ariana rocked the look for a Halloween bash over the weekend and looked just like her famous mom!
My baby @arianabiermann wore my Playboy Bunny costume this weekend! I love it! 😍 costume by @vintageinspiredbyjackie
A very kind stranger stopped while @kroybiermann was taking a pic of me and asked if we wanted one together! We don’t ever get pics together so it was such a sweet surprise! Thank you to whoever took this today in the airport we appreciate you ❤️🙏🏼 LAX bound.
My sweet @arianabiermann I can’t believe you are 18 today!! These last 18 yrs have been so incredible ❤️You have brought so much joy to our entire family! You gave me more strength then you will ever know! You taught me more than I honestly thought I could ever learn... We made it!! I always knew we would 💫 I am so proud of you and the woman you have become. Your heart, kindness, generosity, constant willingness to help, determination and drive doesn’t go unnoticed! You truly AMAZE me😍 I look forward to watching you move mountains, chase your dreams and accomplish all your goals! There is no doubt you are a force to be reckoned with. Your dad, siblings and I love you far beyond words could ever describe! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️ (I have so many pics to post of my baby but we just took this real quick at dinner) ❤️
I can’t take it!! @arianabiermann ❤️ You look incredible 😍😍 HUGE THANK YOU to @sherrihill for always having the BEST prom/homecoming dresses ever!! This year is not easy for me 😭 this is Ariana’s last homecoming, she turns 18 next month, graduates in May, Head’s off to college in another state far away 😭 guess we are moving too then 😉 if you see me crying this is just a few of the reasons why .. . My dream 🙏🏼 we all live on the same street forever 😩😍 Ariana we are so PROUD OF YOU
My ❤️ @arianabiermann @briellebiermann
My girls.. My girls.. talking about my girls 🎶🎶 what a blessing 🎀🎀🎀 I am so thankful EVERY MINUTE of EVERYDAY that we get to do this life together 🙏🏼 I know @arianabiermann eyes are closed she approved the post) 💋 @briellebiermann @kaiabiermann
