Halloween is just around the corner and Kim Zolciak‘s daughter Ariana is getting into the spirit! The 18-year-old took a page out of her mother’s book and wore the Don’t Be Tardy star’s old Playboy bunny costume for the scary holiday. Ariana rocked the look for a Halloween bash over the weekend and looked just like her famous mom!

