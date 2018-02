The 35-year-old actress looked ready for Spring in a red cardigan, white dress, and white sandals while out getting groceries with a friend.

Kirsten recently confirmed her pregnancy in an ad campaign for Rodarte , wearing a white and salmon-colored lace V-neck dress and an array of flowers.

She posed with her hands under her baby bump and wore a smile.

According to People, Kirsten is “very happy” with her former Fargo costar-turned-fiancé , though she is“not in any rush” to plan their wedding.

“I’m very relaxed when it comes to those kinds of things,” Kirsten said. “I’m going to get married at some point!”