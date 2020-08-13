TV star Vicki Gunvalson has put her Mediterranean mansion in South California for sale after living there for 26 years.The 58-year-old, who was reportedly fired from The Real Housewives in Orange County, listed her property in Coto De Caza in Orange County this week and is asking a $3.35 million price for it. Vicki purchased the house 26 years ago and got it remodeled as per her taste — among other things, she had the height of the ceilings increased. The home has been featured in several of her scenes in the Bravo reality TV show.