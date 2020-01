Photo credit: MEGA

"The end of Game of Thrones really hit Kit hard … He realized ‘this is it — this is the end,' and it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, 'what next?' He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol. His wife Rose [Leslie] is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet," a source explained to Page Six at the time.