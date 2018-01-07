NEWS
kit harington kicked out nyc bar pics pp View Gallery
Bouncing Back

Kit Harington Makes First Public Appearance Since Getting Kicked Out Of NYC Bar

January 7, 2018 12:00PM

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actor partied a little too hard on Friday night.

Kit Harington made his first public appearance since getting kicked out of a bar for drunk and disorderly conduct on Friday night. The very next night, the Game of Thrones actor attended the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala with his co-star Emilia Clarke, where he looked fully recovered from his behavior of the previous evening!

Kit looked at ease with his co-star Emilia at the swanky event.
Emilia stunned in a button up red blouse and floor-length red skirt. The natural brunette has opted to go blonde these days, and she couldn’t look more glamorous!
Kit opted for a black blazer over a simple black shirt.
On Friday night, Kit was caught acting drunk and disorderly at Barfly in the Gramercy neighborhood of Manhattan. He was asked to leave the bar, and then escorted out when he returned a second time.
However, the embarrassing moment didn’t stop Kit from coming out and supporting the charity gala on Saturday, where celebs like Brad Pitt bid $120,000 for a chance to watch a Game of Thrones episode with Kit and Emilia! (The winner ultimately paid $160,000 for the experience.)
