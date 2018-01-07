Bouncing Back
Kit Harington Makes First Public Appearance Since Getting Kicked Out Of NYC Bar
The ‘Game of Thrones’ actor partied a little too hard on Friday night.
Kit Harington made his first public appearance since getting kicked out of a bar for drunk and disorderly conduct on Friday night. The very next night, the Game of Thrones actor attended the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala with his co-star Emilia Clarke, where he looked fully recovered from his behavior of the previous evening!
