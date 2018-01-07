Kit Harington Makes First Public Appearance Since Getting Kicked Out Of NYC Bar

Kit looked at ease with his co-star Emilia at the swanky event.

Emilia stunned in a button up red blouse and floor-length red skirt. The natural brunette has opted to go blonde these days, and she couldn’t look more glamorous!

Kit opted for a black blazer over a simple black shirt.

On Friday night, Kit was caught acting drunk and disorderly at Barfly in the Gramercy neighborhood of Manhattan. He was asked to leave the bar, and then escorted out when he returned a second time.

However, the embarrassing moment didn’t stop Kit from coming out and supporting the charity gala on Saturday, where celebs like Brad Pitt bid $120,000 for a chance to watch a Game of Thrones episode with Kit and Emilia! (The winner ultimately paid $160,000 for the experience.)