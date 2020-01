Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kobe was not heard on the recordings, only the pilot and the air traffic control tower employees who advised the helicopter to remain airborne for a few moments longer in the bad weather as they tried to land. “Hold outside Burbank, I have an aircraft,” the tower employee could be heard advising Kobe’s helicopter during the communication. A flight tower employee is then heard saying “He’s been holding for about 15 minutes.”