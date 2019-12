Photo credit: shutterstock

On Sunday, December 22, Bradford took to Instagram to explain the exposure behind Kodak’s generous contributions. "@kodakblack is doing ok, he’s keeping faith and the appeal regarding his sentence is progressing," Cohen explained. "In the meantime, he’s still doing good in the community. Most of the time he donates anonymously and tells me not to let anyone know, but sometimes you have to push back negatively and let people see why I always say he's a good guy with a good heart."