Kourtney sported a red shirt that revealed a hint of her washboard abs, and paired it with red sweatpants and white sneakers.

Reign was adorable in a red velour tracksuit and rocked a mini man bun.

Mason was dressed to the nines in all white, looking just like his dad, Scott Disick. And Mason is not you're average kid, obviously. RadarOnline reported that Kourtney has chosen homeschool for Mason in order to prioritize the family’s show.

“Last night, Scott called me at like 2 in the morning — he never calls me late at night, ever,” she says. “And he was just ranting — like, ‘What are we doing in life? What are you doing? What am I doing?’ And I’ll go: ‘But what are you doing?’ But then he’ll say: ‘But what are you doing? Is it any better?’ ”

“By the end of the conversation, I just was like: ‘I have a boyfriend. He’s 24 years old. It’s not the craziest thing that’s ever happened in the world!’ ” she continued. “And he was like: ‘He’s your boyfriend?!’ And then he hung up the phone.”

Both she and Scott have moved on, as Scott is dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie , and by the looks of things, they're going quite strong.