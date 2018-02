The 38-year-old showed off her taut tummy in a very sexy crop top and exposed black bra. She completed the look with black boots. Lately, she's been showing off plenty of skin in revealing outfits, and it looks like Younes Bendjima is giving her quite the glow these days.

It's been some week for the Kardashian-Jenner crew, after Kylie Jenner revealed that she and Travis Scott gave birth to a healthy baby girl, but Kourtney is returning to her "normal" life, if we can even call it that!

In addition to running errands, she made time for her boyfriend, Younes, and the two had dinner at Nobu Malibu with Kendall.

Though Kylie finally shared what we've known for some time now, she has yet to make a public appearance unfortunately.

Meanwhile, a source recently told People that Kylie's pregnancy brought her closer to Kourtney. “Kylie is really open to advice from her sisters. She’s always been closest to Khloe, but this pregnancy has helped her bond with Kourtney. She thinks Kourtney is an amazing hands-on mom and that’s how she wants to be.”