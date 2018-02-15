COUPLES
Kourtney Kardashian Doesn’t Think Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Will Last

February 15, 2018 16:47PM

The E! star believes the couple’s rekindled romance is ‘a mess.’

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t have a lot of faith in Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s relationship lasting very long the second time around! Kourtney was rumored to have dated the “Sorry” singer years ago, and she still has a “soft spot” for the 23-year-old and thinks he can do a lot better than Selena!

Kourtney Kardashian Doesn’t Think Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Will Last

“Kourtney doesn’t think it’s going to last, because it never does,” an insider told OK! exclusively. “She was with Justin while they were broken up, and she’s been making some snide comments that he deserves better.”
However, as a mom herself, Kourtney apparently feels for Selena’s mom Mandy Teefy, who publicly said she’s "not happy" about Selena getting back with her ex.
“Kourtney does feel sorry for Selena’s mom and sees the whole situation as a mess that probably isn’t worth it,” the source noted.
The insider also revealed that while she and Justin only have minimal contact these days via “the odd text every now and then,” Kourtney “still has a soft spot” for him.
And apparently, Kourtney doesn’t think Selena can live up to her! “She’s saying that everyone knows Selena’s jealous because they had so much passion,” the source told OK!
