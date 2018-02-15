Kourtney Kardashian Doesn’t Think Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Will Last

“Kourtney doesn’t think it’s going to last, because it never does,” an insider told OK! exclusively. “She was with Justin while they were broken up, and she’s been making some snide comments that he deserves better.”

“Kourtney does feel sorry for Selena’s mom and sees the whole situation as a mess that probably isn’t worth it,” the source noted.

The insider also revealed that while she and Justin only have minimal contact these days via “the odd text every now and then,” Kourtney “still has a soft spot” for him.

And apparently, Kourtney doesn’t think Selena can live up to her! “She’s saying that everyone knows Selena’s jealous because they had so much passion,” the source told OK!