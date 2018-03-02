Kourtney Kardashian Calls Khloe A 'Pregnant Wh**e' During EXPLOSIVE Fight!

E! shared this clip from the upcoming season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The sisters were on a private boat tour of Alcatraz when the fight erupted. Kim and Khloe took in the gorgeous view while their eldest sister continued to talk on the phone. But it was when she tried to interject to point something out that Khloe had enough.

“What the f**k are you here for?” she snapped. “Don’t chime in if you’re not going to get off your f***ing phone call all the time. You’re like, a waste of space in my meter right now.”

"I'm looking at everything!" the mom-of-three said, trying to defend herself. But Khloe continued: “You’re annoying as f**k now when we’re together. This is what you do. You’re on your phone the whole time. You’re just not present!”

“We’re only here once,” the 33-year-old exclaimed. “When are we ever going to go back to Alcatraz? You know what? Actually, I’m not doing this today. I’m not doing this today, because last time in Costa Rica, I looked crazy because I’m always the one complaining to get you guys to have fun. I’m not going to be crazy, okay? You’ll be the f***ing bitch that you need to be.”

“Good. F**k you, you f***ing wh**e,” Kourtney responded, adding, “Pregnant wh**e!” Ouch!